Newcastle United to appoint Matthias Jaissle as new head coach
What's the story
Newcastle United are all set to announce Matthias Jaissle as their new head coach on Saturday. The announcement comes after the club confirmed Eddie Howe's departure. According to Sky Sports News, Newcastle have agreed to pay £9.5 million (€11 million) in compensation to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli for Jaissle's services. The German manager, who previously managed Red Bull Salzburg, will sign a four-year contract at St James's Park.
Arrival plans
Jaissle's 1st match in charge will be against Valencia
Jaissle, 38, is expected to meet his new players at their training camp in La Manga, Spain on Saturday.
His first match in charge will be a pre-season friendly against Valencia at the Mestalla next Saturday.
The German's appointment comes after Newcastle officially announced Howe's departure on Friday.
The club held off the Howe statement to finalize the Jaissle deal.
Departure details
Newcastle finished 12th in the Premier League last season
Howe's departure comes after a disappointing season where Newcastle finished 12th in the Premier League, losing 17 of their 38 games.
His last match was a pre-season friendly against Bristol City, which ended in a 4-1 defeat.
Despite joining Newcastle in November 2021 after the Saudi Public Investment Fund bought the club, Howe has been frustrated with the club's transfer business this summer.
Departure reasons
Howe doesn't have another job lined up
Howe communicated his intention to leave Newcastle's hierarchy around two weeks ago.
The club initially asked him to reconsider but eventually accepted his wishes while asking him to stay until they found a replacement.
Sources indicate that Howe doesn't have another job lined up and plans to take a break from football before deciding on his next steps.
Howe leaving Newcastle was confirmed yesterday. However, the club made the announcement official on Friday.
Information
Howe managed Newcastle in 231 matches across competitions
Howe managed Newcastle in 231 matches across competitions. He secured 112 wins besides 48 draws and 71 defeats. His win percentage reads 48.5. He managed Bournemouth across two spells besides Burnley before joining the Magpies.
Howe
Howe's exit follows turbulent summer for Newcastle
Howe's exit comes after a tumultuous summer for Newcastle, with the departures of Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon.
There are also questions over the future of their captain Bruno Guimaraes, who is being pursued by Arsenal.
Howe had previously expressed his desire to keep Guimaraes at the club before news of his own departure broke.
The coach had been mulling over his time at Newcastle for months and believed he could lead the club forward this season if they made good signings.
Words
'Right time for me to step away'
"After a period of personal reflection, I have decided that now is the right time for me to step away from my role," said Howe in a statement.
"After nearly five years of giving my life, heart and soul into the club with unrelenting energy, I feel that it is in the best interests of both myself and the club to step away, recharge and take a break."
"Although it's been incredibly difficult to make this decision, I know in my heart that it's the right one. "It has been the privilege of my lifetime to have been the manager of Newcastle United," he added.
Twitter Post
Howe goes!
For those magical Champions League nights. For the unforgettable Carabao Cup win. For making us believe again. For everything.— Newcastle United (@NUFC) July 31, 2026
Thank you. 🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/OEoiZaWUHP