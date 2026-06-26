Ireland bowlers Humphreys and Hollard floor India with three-fers: Stats

Match performance

Humphreys and Hollard shine against India

Left-arm spinner Humphreys shone with 3/38 from 3.5 overs. He conceded 16 runs off his 1st over before bouncing back. Brought back in the 11th over, he accounted for Tilak Varma's dismissal. He conceded 11 runs in the 15th over next. In the 19th over, he dismissed Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana to complete a 3-fer. Hollard had a dream debut. He dismissed Ishan Kishan and then got rid of Shreyas Iyer, leaving India at 68/3 at the end of powerplay. His third wicket was of a struggling Washington Sundar.