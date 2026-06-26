Ireland bowlers Humphreys and Hollard floor India with three-fers: Stats
What's the story
In a historic upset, Ireland overcame India for the first time in any format of cricket. The 1st T20I match took place at Stormont in Belfast on Friday. The victory was led by captain Lorcan Tucker's half-century and Gareth Delany's 49 runs. They set a target of 183 runs for India, which was defended successfully by Matthew Humphreys and debutant Matthew Hollard, who shared six scalps between them.
Match performance
Humphreys and Hollard shine against India
Left-arm spinner Humphreys shone with 3/38 from 3.5 overs. He conceded 16 runs off his 1st over before bouncing back. Brought back in the 11th over, he accounted for Tilak Varma's dismissal. He conceded 11 runs in the 15th over next. In the 19th over, he dismissed Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana to complete a 3-fer. Hollard had a dream debut. He dismissed Ishan Kishan and then got rid of Shreyas Iyer, leaving India at 68/3 at the end of powerplay. His third wicket was of a struggling Washington Sundar.
Information
Humphreys gets to 28 scalps; Hollard excels on debut
As mentioned, Humphreys and Hollard shared six wickets between them. In 19 games, Humphreys has bagged 28 scalps. He averages a solid 17.92. Meanwhile, Hollard made his debut. He was adjudged the Player of the Match award.
Records
Brilliant Hollard enters record books
As per Cricbuzz, Hollard became the 2nd Ireland player to win POTM on T20I debut after Andre Botha (38 & 3/18) vs Scotland, Belfast 2008. Hollard also recorded the 2nd-best T20I figures for Ireland vs India. Peter Chase managed 4/35 in 2018. He also became the 3rd Ireland player to win the POTM on International debut after Eoin Morgan (99) vs Scotland, Ayr 2006 and Alex Cusack (36* & 3/15) vs South Africa, Belfast 2007.