Batters with centuries in T20 World Cup run chases

England captain Harry Brook has etched his name in the history books by becoming the first-ever captain to score a century in a T20 World Cup . He achieved this feat during the Super Eight match against Pakistan in Pallekele on Tuesday, scoring 100 runs off just 51 balls. On this note, we list down batters who scored hundreds while chasing in a T20 WC game.

#4 Harry Brook - 100 vs Pakistan, 2026 Brook's knock was crucial as he anchored England's chase of a 165-run target against Pakistan. Notably, the England skipper promoted himself to number three after Phil Salt departed on the very first ball. Brook's knock was vital as four of England's other top-five batters were dismissed for single-digit scores. However, the dasher then formed vital partnerships with Sam Curran (16) and Will Jacks (28) en route to his match-winning hundred. His 51-ball 100 had 10 fours and four sixes.

#3 Pathum Nissanka -100* vs Australia, 2026 Pathum Nissanka scored the first century of the 2026 T20 World Cup, leading Sri Lanka to an impressive eight-wicket win over Australia in Pallekele. Chasing 182, SL lost opener Kusal Perera (1) cheaply. However, a 97-run stand between Kusal Mendis (51) and Nissanka put the Lankans in command. The latter further added 79 runs with Pavan Rathnayake (28*) as SL (184/2) prevailed in 18 overs. Nissanka's unbeaten 100 runs off 52 balls was laced with 10 fours and five sixes.

#2 Chris Gayle -100* vs England, 2016 West Indies legend Chris Gayle slammed a breathtaking 48-ball 100* against England in the 2016 encounter at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The southpaw registered five fours and as many as 11 maximums. He remains the only batter to have smacked 11 or more sixes in a T20 WC match. The opener's efforts meant WI chased down the 183-run target in just 18.1 overs.

