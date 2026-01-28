The tournament will follow a two-phase structure (league stage and championship/relegation round)

I-League to be rebranded as Indian Football League: Details here

By Rajdeep Saha 06:23 pm Jan 28, 202606:23 pm

What's the story

India's second-tier football league, the I-League, will kick off its 2026 season on February 21. The tournament will follow a two-phase structure (league stage and championship/relegation round), similar to the formats used in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons. In this format, all participating clubs will compete in a single-leg round-robin league stage before progressing to either the championship or relegation rounds based on their performance.