I-League to be rebranded as Indian Football League: Details here
What's the story
India's second-tier football league, the I-League, will kick off its 2026 season on February 21. The tournament will follow a two-phase structure (league stage and championship/relegation round), similar to the formats used in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons. In this format, all participating clubs will compete in a single-leg round-robin league stage before progressing to either the championship or relegation rounds based on their performance.
Information
Clubs propose rebranding of I-League
The clubs have also proposed that the I-League be rebranded as the 'Indian Football League.' This proposal is subject to approval by the All India Football Federation (AIFF).
Information
Which 11 teams will participate in I-League this season?
The 11 teams set to take part in the I-League this season are Aizwal FC, Churchill Brothers, Chanmari FC, Dempo SC, Diamond Harbour FC, Gokulam Kerala, Namdhari FC, Rajasthan United, Real Kashmir, Shillong Lajong and Sreenidi Deccan.