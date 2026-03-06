'I made a big mistake': Brook on dropping Samson

Harry Brook , the England captain, has admitted that he made a major error by dropping Indian batsman Sanju Samson during their recent 2026 ICC T20 World Cup semi-final match. The incident occurred when Samson had already scored 15 runs off his first six balls at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. In an attempt to catch the ball, Brook misjudged it and ended up dropping what should have been a straightforward catch.

Match impact Brook's drop proves costly for England Brook's drop turned out to be a major turning point in the match, especially after Samson's stellar performance against West Indies. The Indian batsman went on to score 89 off just 42 balls, helping his team reach a total of 253/7 in 20 overs. India later won the contest by seven runs. It was only when Phil Salt caught a high ball off Will Jacks's bowling that Brook could finally relax.

Fielding blunders England's fielding wasn't up to the mark England's fielding wasn't perfect in the match. Brook did manage to run out Shivam Dube with a direct hit, but Tom Banton dropped a tougher catch from Hardik Pandya. These mistakes proved costly as only seven runs separated the two teams at the end of the game. "I'll hold my hands up and say that I made a big mistake there dropping Samson," Brook admitted after realizing how much his drop could cost England.

Game highlights Brook falls to Axar Patel's brilliance "Catches win matches, don't they? Unfortunately, it just didn't stay in my hands... Obviously, it's in the back of your mind. I kept on looking at the scoreboard and he was piling the runs on. I was like, 'I'm going to have to get 89 tonight,'" he added. However, Brook only managed to score seven runs in the match, falling to Axar Patel's spectacular catch. The Indian cricketer was also instrumental in dismissing Jacks during their 77-run stand for the fifth wicket. Despite India's below-par catching before this semi-final, captain Suryakumar Yadav credited fielding coach T Dilip for his hard work with them in training.

