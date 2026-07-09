ICC probes Ben Stokes's retirement announcement: What it means

Clarification

Stokes clarifies the announcement plan

At the end of Day 4, Stokes clarified why the public announcement was made during play. He said it was a plan between his agents and the ECB. Stokes was in the middle of a bowling spell when news of his retirement broke. His first delivery after the announcement resulted in New Zealand batter Zak Foulkes's wicket. While England lost the next day, it marked the end of Stokes's international career.