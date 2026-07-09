ICC probes Ben Stokes's retirement announcement: What it means
What's the story
According to a BBC report, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has reached out to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) regarding Ben Stokes's retirement announcement. The news of the former England captain's exit from international cricket was revealed on the fourth day of the third Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge. Stokes had informed his teammates about his decision before play began that day, in a filmed address.
Allegations
ICC alleges breach of standards
The ICC has alleged that the timing of Stokes's announcement breached its standards for Players' and Match Officials' Areas (PMOA) at international matches. Article 2.2.11 of these minimum standards states national cricket federations should ensure no recording equipment is set up in any dressing room for broadcasting purposes. The global governing body has accused the ECB of violating this provision by recording and broadcasting footage and audio of Stokes's address before the Test ended.
Clarification
Stokes clarifies the announcement plan
At the end of Day 4, Stokes clarified why the public announcement was made during play. He said it was a plan between his agents and the ECB. Stokes was in the middle of a bowling spell when news of his retirement broke. His first delivery after the announcement resulted in New Zealand batter Zak Foulkes's wicket. While England lost the next day, it marked the end of Stokes's international career.
Regulations
PMOA regulations and other details
The ICC introduced PMOA regulations as "minimum standards" to bolster its anti-corruption code. These rules were primarily aimed at protecting dressing rooms and other sensitive areas during international matches. However, neither the ECB nor the ICC has publicly commented on this issue yet. According to the BBC, the letter from the ICC was sent a day before the Women's T20 World Cup final at Lord's, where ECB chair Richard Thompson met Jay Shah, chairman of world cricket's governing body.
Legacy
Stokes's stellar career
Stokes concluded a stellar international career with 352 wickets from 279 matches at an average of 33.52. Among the greatest all-rounders, Stokes also scored 11,321 runs at 35.15. He hit 19 centuries and 62 fifties, with the best score of 258. During his farewell game, Stokes became the second all-rounder to attain the Test double of 7,000 runs and 250 wickets, joining South African legend Jacques Kallis.