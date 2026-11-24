Why ICC won't lift saliva ban despite Shubman Gill's plea
What's the story
According to PTI, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has no plans to reconsider its ban on the use of saliva to shine cricket balls. The decision comes despite appeals from Indian skipper Shubman Gill. After a draw in the first Test match against New Zealand, Gill said that allowing players to use saliva could have helped bowlers in batting-friendly conditions.
Ban rationale
Why was the saliva ban introduced?
The saliva ban was first imposed in 2020 as a health precaution for players and match officials amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It was later made permanent in the ICC's playing conditions.
The decision is in line with Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) Laws of Cricket, which treats saliva application as an unfair method of changing a ball's condition.
Concerns raised
Health risks and monitoring challenges
Saliva can significantly change a ball when mixed with substances like sweets, chewing gum, and mints. This makes monitoring and regulating its use even more difficult.
The ICC also believes that saliva still poses a health risk to players and match officials.
According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, new SARS-CoV-2 variants pose a global health threat.
Future discussions
ICC's stance on the saliva ban remains unchanged
The saliva ban was not discussed at the ICC meetings in Bali earlier this month.
Any future amendments to playing conditions would have to be raised by a member through the relevant ICC Committee for consideration before a final decision is taken by the ICC Board.
Despite Gill's criticism of the continued ban after a drawn Test against New Zealand, the global governing body's position remains unchanged.