ICC's demerit point on Gaddafi Stadium pitch gets overturned: Details

The pitch in question was criticized for providing too much help to spin bowlers during a low-scoring match.

Pakistan won the game by four wickets, bowling Australia out for 157 in 42 overs.

This was the only ODI of the three-match series where no team crossed the 200-run mark.

Despite criticism, Pakistan's captain Shaheen Afridi defended their strategy of producing rank-turners for all three ODIs across Rawalpindi and Lahore.