ICC's demerit point on Gaddafi Stadium pitch gets overturned: Details
What's the story
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has overturned its earlier decision to impose a demerit point on the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The demerit was given for an "unsatisfactory" pitch during the third ODI between Pakistan and Australia in June. This is the first time a demerit point had been issued to Gaddafi Stadium. The ICC appeals panel reviewed match footage, referee's report, and team comments before concluding that "the pitch did not demonstrate excessive unevenness or spin," as per Cricinfo.
Match analysis
Pakistan defended producing a rank-turner
The pitch in question was criticized for providing too much help to spin bowlers during a low-scoring match.
Pakistan won the game by four wickets, bowling Australia out for 157 in 42 overs.
This was the only ODI of the three-match series where no team crossed the 200-run mark.
Despite criticism, Pakistan's captain Shaheen Afridi defended their strategy of producing rank-turners for all three ODIs across Rawalpindi and Lahore.
Potential appeal
PCB was considering appealing against ICC's decision
A Pakistan Cricket Board spokesperson had previously said that the board was considering appealing against the ICC's decision.
"After examining the ICC's concerns in light of the available evidence, a final decision will be made on whether to challenge this ruling. This process has already been started."
The match referee Graeme Labrooy had rated the pitch as "unsatisfactory" for being "slow and low," making run accumulation difficult.
Previous success
Second successful appeal by PCB
This is the second time the PCB has successfully overturned an ICC-imposed pitch-related sanction.
They had previously appealed against a demerit point given to Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium for an "unsatisfactory" pitch during a Pakistan vs England Test in December 2022.
The Gaddafi Stadium is set to host four ODIs of a triangular series involving Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and England in October and the second Test against Sri Lanka in November.