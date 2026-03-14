Salman Ali Agha reprimanded for equipment abuse in 2nd ODI

Pakistan cricketer Salman Ali Agha has been reprimanded by match referee Neeyamur Rashid after an incident of equipment abuse during the second ODI against Bangladesh . The incident took place at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Friday. Match referee Neeyamur Rashid confirmed that Agha was charged under Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for his actions while leaving the field after being run out.

Run-out controversy How did the incident pan out? The incident occurred in the 39th over of Pakistan's innings when Agha was batting with Mohammad Rizwan. After Rizwan played a flat delivery from Mehidy Hasan Miraz back to the bowler, Miraz blocked it with his boot. As the ball slowed down, Agha stepped out of his crease to pick it up and return it. However, Miraz quickly grabbed the ball and threw it onto the stumps, catching Agha short of his ground.

Disciplinary action Agha was upset with his dismissal Agha, who had scored 64 runs off 62 balls, was visibly upset with his dismissal. He was seen throwing his helmet and gloves over the ropes before leaving the field of play. Rashid explained that they imposed a reprimand and a demerit point for abusing cricket equipment on-field while leaving. He added that "Salman Agha has no previous history of such behavior," hence they issued a reprimand and a demerit point.

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Miscommunication clarification Rashid clarifies on charge against Agha Rashid clarified that no charge was laid over the exchange with Litton Das, as match officials believed it was a case of miscommunication rather than a serious altercation. The offense falls under Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which covers minor breaches during international matches. Article 2.2 specifically deals with abusing cricket equipment, clothing or ground fixtures during a match.

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