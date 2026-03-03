ICC WODI Rankings: Batter Smriti Mandhana reclaims top spot

In a major development in the ICC Women's ODI Rankings , India's star opener Smriti Mandhana has reclaimed the top spot. The change comes after her stellar performance in the recently concluded three-match WODI series against Australia. She recorded scores of 58, 31, and 0 despite India's 0-3 defeat. With an impressive 790 rating points, Mandhana has surpassed several other top players, including Laura Wolvaardt, to achieve this milestone.

Player positions Other top players in the batting rankings Mandhana has overtaken South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt, who is now in second position with 782 points. However, she could reclaim her top spot when her team takes on New Zealand in an upcoming series. Australia's Alyssa Healy is currently in fourth position with 744 points, while Beth Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner are above and below her, respectively. Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur is currently in ninth position in the rankings, while Jemimah Rodrigues is at the 12th spot.

Bowling rankings Australia's Alana King tops bowling rankings Australia's Alana King has ascended to the top of the bowling rankings with a career-best 775 rating points. Her rise comes after she took four wickets in the third WODI, helping her team secure a massive 185-run victory. She surpassed England's Sophie Ecclestone, who now has 747 points. India's Deepti Sharma fell to the 10th position after losing five points.

Advertisement