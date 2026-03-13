Tottenham must 'cry or fight' to avoid relegation: Igor Tudor

Igor Tudor, the interim manager of Tottenham Hotspur , has urged his players to either "cry or fight" as they try to turn their fortunes around and avoid relegation from the Premier League. Since taking over from Thomas Frank on February 14, Tudor has witnessed four consecutive defeats, three of them in the Premier League. The dismal run has left Spurs just a point above the relegation zone ahead of their clash with reigning champions Liverpool on Sunday.

Manager's perspective Not an easy moment, says Tudor Tudor has acknowledged the challenge of turning things around at Tottenham. "Not an easy situation, not an easy moment. [It's a] big challenge to change things," he said during a press conference on Friday. He also emphasized that players have a choice in how they perceive their current situation. "You can cry or you can fight," he said, adding that this was the message he had conveyed to his players.

Growth mindset Players will emerge stronger, believes Tudor Tudor believes that difficult moments don't last forever and those who take them as an opportunity will emerge stronger. "I believe the players who take this as an opportunity, who stand up with the courage to change these things, will become better people and players afterwards," he said. He stressed that it's about all of them working together to overcome this tough phase in their season.

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Do you know? Tottenham have lost 4 successive matches since Tudor took charge Tottenham have lost 4 successive matches since Tudor took charge as interim manager for the rest of this season. They lost 4-1 against Arsenal before Fulham and Crystal Palace beat Spurs in the Premier League. Atletico Madrid then tamed the London side in the Champions League R16 1st leg.

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Run Winless in 7 matches across all competitions Tottenham are winless in their last 7 matches across all competitions. They have also lost six successive matches. Their last win came against Eintracht Frankfurt back on January 29, 2026, in the Champions League. The London outfit are also winless in 11 Premier League games. In this phase, they have clocked 4 draws and 7 defeats. Their last win in the competition came against Crystal Palace back on December 28, 2025.