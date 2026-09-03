Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq could face two-year ban: Here's why
What's the story
According to Geo News, Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq could face a two-year ban from international cricket over allegations of faking an injury during the second Test against England. The left-handed batsman was part of Pakistan's playing XI for the match at Lord's but missed batting in both innings due to a reported calf injury. This has raised eyebrows after he had previously scored a duck in the second innings of the first Test in Leeds.
Inquiry initiated
Inquiry committee formed by PCB
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly formed a high-level inquiry committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding Imam's injury.
If found guilty, he could face a multi-year ban from international cricket.
Notably, this isn't the first time Imam has been accused of faking an injury; he was previously charged with similar allegations during Pakistan's tour of New Zealand in March 2025.
Past allegations
Similar allegations in the past
In the previous incident, Imam had claimed to have injured his right toe during an indoor net session on Pakistan's white-ball tour of New Zealand last year.
However, PCB sources alleged that he misled medical staff by fabricating, exaggerating, or misrepresenting his symptoms.
This further adds to the suspicion surrounding his current injury claims and potential ban from international cricket.
Player suspension
Rizwan, Ali Usman among other players penalized
The PCB has taken strict action against seven players, including Imam, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Rizwan, and Ali Usman.
They were all dropped from the Test squad ahead of the third game in Birmingham.
Rizwan is also facing disciplinary action from the PCB over major concerns about his conduct.
He is unlikely to be picked for Pakistan's senior national men's team anytime soon.