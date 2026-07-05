With this result over Roman, Serbian ace Djokovic has raced to a 408-57 win-loss record at Grand Slams (Image Source: X/@DjokerNole)

Novak Djokovic beats Roman Safiullin, reaches Wimbledon 2026 quarter-finals: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 09:41 pm Jul 05, 202609:41 pm

What's the story

Novak Djokovic, the seven-time Wimbledon champion, has advanced to the quarter-finals of the grass-court major for the 17th time. He defeated Roman Safiullin in four sets on Sunday. The match ended with a scoreline of 7-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in favor of seventh seed Djokovic on Centre Court. It was another quality performance from the veteran. Here are further details and stats.