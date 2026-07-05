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Home / News / Sports News / Novak Djokovic beats Roman Safiullin, reaches Wimbledon 2026 quarter-finals: Stats
Novak Djokovic beats Roman Safiullin, reaches Wimbledon 2026 quarter-finals: Stats
With this result over Roman, Serbian ace Djokovic has raced to a 408-57 win-loss record at Grand Slams (Image Source: X/@DjokerNole)

Novak Djokovic beats Roman Safiullin, reaches Wimbledon 2026 quarter-finals: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha
Jul 05, 2026
09:41 pm
What's the story

Novak Djokovic, the seven-time Wimbledon champion, has advanced to the quarter-finals of the grass-court major for the 17th time. He defeated Roman Safiullin in four sets on Sunday. The match ended with a scoreline of 7-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in favor of seventh seed Djokovic on Centre Court. It was another quality performance from the veteran. Here are further details and stats.

Numbers

Djokovic is 408-57 at Grand Slams

With this result over Roman, Serbian ace Djokovic has raced to a 408-57 win-loss record at Grand Slams. Djokovic is a 24-time Grand Slam winner and is chaing an elusive 25th title since a majestic 2023, when he won 3 Slam honors. Djokovic, who is a 38-time finalist at Grand Slams, is chasing his 8th Wimbledon honor. He is 106-13 at Wimbledon.

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Djokovic surpasses Federer's Wimbledon match wins tally

As mentioned, Djokovic claimed a 106th career men's singles match win at Wimbledon. With this, he has now surpassed Roger Federer (105) in terms of most matches won in the Open Era.

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Information

H2H record: Djokovic vs Roman

Djokovic has now raced to a 4-0 win-loss record over Roman on the ATP Tour. Before Sunday's clash, the two met at the ATP Masters 1000 Shanghai in 2024 where Djokovic claimed a 6-3, 6-2 win in Round of 16.

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A massive record for Djokovic

As per Opta, Djokovic has reached the quarter-final in 79.5% (66/83) of his men's singles main draw appearances at Grand Slams. It's the highest rate of any player in the Open Era. Bjorn Borg is next with 77.8%.

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