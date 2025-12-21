Afghanistan announces new T20 league, scheduled for 2026: Details here

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has announced the launch of a new franchise-based T20 tournament, the Afghanistan Premier League (APL). The inaugural season is scheduled to take place in less than a year in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The APL will feature five city-based franchises and is expected to have its player draft around June-July 2026. Here are further details.

Strategic partnership Vision for the new league The ACB has partnered with Cricket Venture, a joint venture between Trans Group and ITW Universe, to organize the league. "The Afghanistan Premier League represents a meaningful step forward in our cricketing journey," said Mirwais Ashraf, Chairman of the ACB. He added that it creates new opportunities for players, inspires future generations, and showcases Afghanistan cricket on a global platform.

Global platform Role in promoting cricket Ashraf further emphasized that the APL will play a key role in promoting and unifying the game at both domestic and international levels. The league will bring together top Afghan players, international stars, and promising local talent. This is not the first time Afghanistan has attempted to host a Premier League; an earlier version was held in 2018 but was discontinued due to payment issues and integrity concerns.