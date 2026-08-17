SL-IND, 1st: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 3?
What's the story
Rain has had a significant impact on Day 1 of the first Test match between India and Sri Lanka, which is currently underway in Galle. While a few overs were lost on the opening day, rain delayedthe start until 2:35pm IST on Day 2. As per AccuWeather's forecast for Day 3 (August 17), rain is again expected to play a part. Here are further details.
Weather predictions
More rain expected on Day 3
The weather is expected to remain mostly cloudy throughout the day.
Rain is expected around 2:00pm IST, before clearing up by 4:00pm IST.
Another spell of rain is predicted at around 7:00pm IST, after the scheduled close of play.
With several interruptions possible throughout the day, the weather could play a significant role on Day 3 of this Test match.
Match update
India start Day 3 at 460/9
India started Day 3 at 460/9 against Sri Lanka.
They had an ideal chance to strengthen their position but lost their last seven wickets for 172 runs, undone by the guile of Sri Lankan spinners and their own mistakes.
Devdutt Padikkal, who started from Day 2 from 131, went on to play a 167-run knock.
KL Rahul (82) and Dhruv Jurel (51) hit fifties.
Match continuation
India's innings comes to an end
India's innings came to an end at 462 runs on the third day of the opening Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.
India managed to add just two runs before their final wicket fell, with Asitha Fernando dismissing Prasidh Krishna.
While Prabath Jayasuriya claimed four wickets, Keshara Nuwantha sent back three batters.
Fernando also took two wickets.