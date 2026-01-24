3rd T20I: India aim to seal series versus New Zealand

India will look to continue their winning streak and clinch the three-match T20I series against New Zealand at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Sunday. The hosts have been in phenomenal form, winning the first match by 48 runs and chasing down the target in the second match with 28 balls to spare. There would be a lot of concerns in the NZ bowling department as they head into this do-or-die contest. Here is the preview.

Venue details Pitch conditions at Barsapara Cricket Stadium The pitch at Barsapara Cricket Stadium is known to be a batsman's paradise with its flat surface and hard, red soil. It provides true bounce and carry, making it ideal for stroke-play. The initial overs may offer some swing to seamers due to evening moisture and light grass cover, but the track quickly turns into a belter. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream it on the JioHotstar app/website (7:30pm IST).

Match recap India's sensational show in the series In the first T20I, India batted first and set a target of 190 runs, winning by a massive margin of 48 runs. In the second T20I, New Zealand batted first and scored 208/6 in their 20 overs. Rachin Ravindra contributed a counter-attacking 44, while skipper Mitchell Santner smashed an unbeaten 47. However, India, led by Ishan Kishan (76 off 32 balls) and captain Suryakumar Yadav (82* off 37 balls), chased down the target with seven wickets in hand.

H2H A look at the head-to-head record As per ESPNcricinfo, India are ahead of New Zealand in terms of head-to-head record. The two sides have clashed in 27 T20Is, with India winning 16 of them. This includes a couple of Super-Over wins. NZ have won 10, while one resulted in a tie. The Black Caps have so far met India 13 times in T20Is on Indian soil. While the hosts emerged winners nine times, NZ clinched the other four matches.

XIs Here are the probable XIs New Zealand (Probable XI): Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy. India (Probable XI): Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy.