Key details of India's likely ODI squad versus New Zealand

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to announce the squad for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand on January 3 or 4. The series will kick off with the first match on January 11 at Vadodara, followed by two more matches at Rajkot and Indore on January 14 and 18 respectively. Shubman Gill , who recently recovered from a neck injury, is likely to captain the team.

Team dynamics Gill's leadership and Iyer's rehabilitation Gill's appointment as captain comes after his omission from India's squad for the 2026 T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, vice-captain Shreyas Iyer is still recovering and will continue rehabilitation at BCCI's Centre of Excellence for another week. The selectors have a tough decision to make between including in-form wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel or Ishan Kishan as a potential replacement for Rishabh Pant as the second wicketkeeper.

Workload management Bumrah and Pandya likely to be rested In a bid to manage their workloads, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah are likely to be rested for the New Zealand series, as per The Times of India. Both players have missed the last two ODI series and with the T20 World Cup approaching, the team management is keen on managing their fitness carefully.