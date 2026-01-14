NZ beat India in Rajkot ODI, level three-match series: Stats

New Zealand bounced back in the three-match ODI series after beating India at Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot. The Black Caps won the 2nd ODI after chasing down 285 on the back of Daryl Mitchell 's incredible century. He added a 162-run stand with Will Young after NZ lost the openers early. Earlier, KL Rahul's century bailed India out of a spot of bother.

Start Patchy start for NZ Openers Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls gave NZ a cautious start in the chase. In the sixth over, Harshit Rana knocked over Conway (16) to give India their first breakthrough. NZ, who crossed the 40-run mark, dealt with another blow in the form of Nicholls. Prasidh Krishna cleaned him up, ending the Kiwi opener's stay of 10 off 24 balls.

Century Michell shines with 96-ball ton Mitchell came in after Conway and Nicholls departed in quick succession, leaving the Kiwis at 46/2 in the chase. He found support from Will Young, as the duo completely dominated the Indian bowling attack. They took the visitors past 200 within 38 overs. Although Kuldeep Yadav broke the partnership by dismissing Young, Mitchell bolstered the Kiwis with his 96-ball ton.

Information Mitchell, Phillips get NZ home The dismissal of Young didn't affect Mitchell, who kept the run-rate under check. Getting due support from Glenn Phillips, the former got NZ home in the 48th over. He scored a 117-ball 131* (11 fours and 2 sixes).

Score Third ODI ton against India According to ESPNcricinfo, Mitchell smashed his third ODI century against India. No other side has conceded more than two centuries to him. Notably, Mitchell now has five 50-plus scores in his last six ODIs against India, including three tons. Overall, this was the Kiwi all-rounder's fifth 50-plus score in 10 ODI innings against the Indian side.

Milestone Mitchell completes 2,500 ODI runs Mitchell, who has been bolstering NZ's middle order, also completed 2,500 runs in ODI cricket. According to ESPNcricinfo, Mitchell has raced to 2,500-plus runs from 58 ODIs at a remarkable average of 54-plus. He has tallied 12 half-centuries in addition to 8 tons. His career-best score of 134 came against India in the 2023 ICC World Cup semi-final.

Rahul Rescuing ton from Rahul Earlier, Rahul rescued India with a 92-ball 112* (11 fours and 1 six). He came in when India lost three wickets. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill added a 70-run opening stand, but Kristian Clarke broke the partnership. While Virat Kohli looked solid, his dismissal, which followed Shreyas Iyer's, reduced India to 118/4. Rahul constantly rotated the strike, taking India toward 200 with Ravindra Jadeja.

Finish Rahul seals India's finish While Jadeja departed before 200, Nitish Kumar Reddy joined Rahul. He smashed a 21-ball 20 before falling to Zakary Foulkes. Despite his dismissal, Rahul held India's innings and reached his ton on the final ball of the 49th over. He cleared the long-on boundary with a big hit off Kyle Jamieson. Rahul scored two more boundaries in the final over, helping India reach 284/7.

Landmarks Rahul reaches these landmarks Rahul now has two tons against New Zealand in ODI cricket. All his other ODI tons have come against six different sides. The 33-year-old raced to his eighth century in the format. His tally also includes 20 half-centuries. According to ESPNcricinfo, this was Rahul's fourth century at home (India) in the format. Five of his tons have come in Asia.