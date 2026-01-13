Rajkot ODI: Confident India eye series win over New Zealand 

After a high-scoring opener, India and New Zealand are set to clash in the 2nd ODI of their three-match series. Rajkot's Niranjan Shah Stadium will host the fixture on January 14. The hosts lead the series after winning a thrilling first ODI by chasing down a target of 301 runs at Vadodara's BCA Stadium. However, they suffered a blow with the injury to Washington Sundar.

Match conditions Pitch report and streaming details The Niranjan Shah Stadium is known to favor batsmen. Notably, 320-plus totals have been recorded in three of the four ODIs here. While pacers could get some assistance from the new ball, spinners would eventually come into play. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream it on the JioHotstar app/website (1:30pm IST).

India setup Will Ayush Badoni make his debut? As reported earlier, all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the series with discomfort in his left lower rib area. As a result, Delhi batter Ayush Badoni earned his maiden ODI call-up. It remains to be seen if he gets his maiden cap with a set top order. India, who are also without the injured Rishabh Pant, already have Nitish Kumar Reddy, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Dhruv Jurel on the bench.

Information NZ unlikely to make changes New Zealand are unlikely to make changes after a solitary game. Already an inexperienced side, the Kiwis did well in both departments despite losing in Vadodara. Kyle Jamieson triggered a collapse with four wickets, while Henry Nicholls, Devon Conway, and Daryl Mitchell fired with the bat.

Probable XIs A look at Probable XIs India (Probable XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna. New Zealand (Probable XI): Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay (wicket-keeper), Michael Bracewell (captain), Zakary Foulkes, Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, and Adithya Ashok.

Record A look at head-to-head record According to ESPNcricinfo, India have beaten New Zealand in their last eight head-to-head clashes. Overall, the two sides have clashed in 121 ODIs, with India winning 63. While the Kiwis have won 50 matches, one of them was tied (NR: 7). The Black Caps have a terrible ODI record against India in India, having won just eight of the 40 concluded games.