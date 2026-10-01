India Women eye series win against Zimbabwe in 2nd ODI

Zimbabwe Women have struggled throughout the tour, with Beloved Biza making a notable contribution in the first match.

The team will be looking for a major turnaround to challenge their opponents and level the series.

Zimbabwe will aim to provide more meat with bat and ball alike.

Meanwhile, Smriti Mandhana-led India will be keen to showcase their dominance.

India enjoyed a solid show in the series opener and a similar outcome is what they will want.