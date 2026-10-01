India Women eye series win against Zimbabwe in 2nd ODI
What's the story
The second ODI of the three-match series between India Women and Zimbabwe Women will be played on October 25 at the Baroda Cricket Association Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara. The host team dominated the first match with a stellar performance from Pratika Rawal, who scored a century, and Shree Charani, who took four wickets. They will be looking to continue their winning streak and clinch the series with another victory.
Recovery plan
Zimbabwe Women aim for a comeback; India seek dominance
Zimbabwe Women have struggled throughout the tour, with Beloved Biza making a notable contribution in the first match.
The team will be looking for a major turnaround to challenge their opponents and level the series.
Zimbabwe will aim to provide more meat with bat and ball alike.
Meanwhile, Smriti Mandhana-led India will be keen to showcase their dominance.
India enjoyed a solid show in the series opener and a similar outcome is what they will want.
Pitch report
A look at the pitch report
The pitch at the Baroda Cricket Association Stadium is likely to offer a batting-friendly surface for the second ODI.
Fast bowlers may get some early movement with the new ball, but overall, batting conditions should improve once batters settle in.
Spinners could come into play during the middle overs as the pitch may slow down. However, dew later in the evening could make it difficult for them to grip their deliveries effectively.
Probable XIs
Probable XIs of India and Zimbabwe
India Women probable XI: Smriti Mandhana (c), Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Jintimani Kalita.
Zimbabwe Women probable XI: Loryn Phiri, Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Beloved Biza, Sharne Mayers, Nyasha Gwanzura, Chiedza Dhururu, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Michelle Mavunga, Nomvelo Sibanda (c), Tendai Makusha, Olinder Chare.
Players
Player focus: Here are the stats
Mandhana has amassed 5,443 runs from 121 ODIs at 47.74. She is 57 shy of the 5,500-run mark. She has 14 tons and 35 fifties.
Harmanpreet Kaur owns 1,947 runs in home ODIs from 71 matches (63 innings) and is 53 shy of the 2,000-run mark.
She has 3 tons and 10 fifties on home soil.
From 125 matches, Deepti Sharma has picked 168 scalps at 27.63.
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