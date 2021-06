India vs New Zealand, WTC Final: India announce 15-member squad

Written by Sumedh Chaudhry Mail Last updated on Jun 15, 2021, 07:41 pm

India have announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming World Test Championship final against New Zealand, starting June 18. India have included five pacers in the squad, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Md Shami, Md Siraj, and Umesh Yadav. Notably, Shardul Thakur didn't find a place. In a major boost for Kiwis, Kane Williamson has recovered after missing the last Test against Pakistan.

Information

Here is the complete squad

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari, Umesh Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Wriddhiman Saha.