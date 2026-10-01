Asian Games: India thrash SL, set up final with Pakistan

After SL elected to field, India sent in Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to open the innings. Interestingly, Sanju Samson came in at No. 3.

While Abhishek and Samson tanked, Sooryavanshi scored a vital 38 (21). The end of Shreyas Iyer's run-a-ball 13 meant India slumped to 87/4.

Ishan then took charge with his 46-ball 80 (4 fours and 5 sixes).