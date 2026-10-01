Asian Games: India thrash SL, set up final with Pakistan
What's the story
India reached the 2026 Asian Games men's cricket competition final after beating Sri Lanka. The second semifinal at Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin, saw the Shreyas Iyer-led India win by 124 runs. They recovered from an early collapse to post 169/7 in 20 overs. Ishan Kishan led the charge with an unbeaten 80 (46). In response, the Lankans were blown away for 45.
India innings
How India's innings panned out
After SL elected to field, India sent in Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to open the innings. Interestingly, Sanju Samson came in at No. 3.
While Abhishek and Samson tanked, Sooryavanshi scored a vital 38 (21). The end of Shreyas Iyer's run-a-ball 13 meant India slumped to 87/4.
Ishan then took charge with his 46-ball 80 (4 fours and 5 sixes).
Numbers
Ishan's 13th T20I half-century
According to Cricinfo, Ishan raced to his 13th half-century in T20Is. He also owns a ton.
In 60 T20Is, the left-hander has racked up 1,781 runs at an average of 31.24. His tally includes a strike rate of 146.58.
Ishan also scored his second T20I half-century against Sri Lanka, as his tally reads 245 runs from seven games (SR: 146.7).
Milestone
Ishan races to 350 T20 sixes
During his knock, Ishan unlocked another achievement, completing 350 T20 sixes.
Across 259 T20Is, the left-hander has 353 sixes and 729 fours. Notably, 85 of his maximums have come in T20Is.
In 250 T20 innings, the Indian batter has raced to 7,374 runs at an average of 31.64. His tally includes a strike rate of 144.81.
This was his 44th T20 half-century.
SL innings
SL falter in chase
SL's chase started on a poor note, with Sineth Jayawardena and Sohan de Livera falling to Jasprit Bumrah in the first over.
In the next over, Lasith Croospulle was run out, leaving SL at 3/2.
Although Sahan Arachchige upped the ante, he fell to Axar Patel, who also dismissed Ashen Bandara in the same over.
According to Cricbuzz, 18 is now SL's lowest score at the fall of the fifth wicket in T20Is.
Information
Indian bowlers shine
Despite Nuwanidu Fernando's two sixes, the Lankan innings didn't have much to show. The former was also run out. Abhishek also chipped in with two wickets, finishing with 2/2 in five balls. Bumrah (2/7) and Axar (2/8) also took two wickets each.
Information
India to face Pakistan in final
As mentioned, India will now take on Pakistan in the Asian Games 2026 men's cricket final. Notably, Pakistan defeated Bangladesh in the first semifinal earlier in the day. Both India's and Pakistan's quarterfinals were washed out.