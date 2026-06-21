India beat Sri Lanka in Tri-Nation A series final: Stats
What's the story
India A won the Tri-Series final against Sri Lanka A by a convincing margin of 66 runs. The match played in Dambulla saw India A post a mammoth 377/9 runs in their allotted 50 overs. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed a blistering 94 off just 29 balls. Despite a decent effort, SL A perished for 311 in 47.1 overs. Yash Thakur and Vipraj Nigam took three wickets each.
Knock
Fastest fifty in List A cricket
Sooryavanshi's explosive knock included 10 fours and 8 sixes at a staggering strike rate of 324.13. He raced to his half-century in just 11 balls, breaking the previous record held by Sri Lankan cricketer Kaushalya Weeratne, who scored a 50 in 12 balls for Ragama Cricket Club back in 2005/06. Sooryavanshi also bettered the Indian record previously held by Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan, who smashed a 15-ball fifty against Punjab in the Vijay Hazare Trophy last season.
Information
Sooryavanshi's third 50-plus score
As per ESPNcricinfo, this was Sooryavanshi's third 50-plus score in List A cricket (100: 1). Across 13 games, he has raced to 564 runs at an average of 40-plus. His strike rate is a stunning over 162.
Knock
Another captain's knock from Tilak
Tilak Varma played another captain's knock, scoring his fourth half-century of the Tri-Nation A Series. After Sooryavanshi's hand, the former took the innings forward with an 84-run partnership for the third wicket with Ruturaj Gaikwad (40). He further strengthened the team with 63 runs for the fourth wicket with Kumar Kushagra (36). Tilak, who was the anchor in both these stands, scored 67 runs off 90 balls, hitting 4 fours and a six.
Numbers
Over 2,000 runs for Tilak
Tilak was sensational in the tri-series, having recorded scores of 60, 66, 23, and 59. His campaign resulted in 275 runs at an average of 55. His strike rate is s a bit on the lower side (74.93). Coming to his overall List A stats, he has scored 2,142 runs across 52 games at an average of 47-plus and a strike rate of over 88.
Game turn
Sri Lanka A struggle in run chase
In response to India's mammoth total, Sri Lanka A struggled to keep up with the required run rate. They lost wickets at regular intervals, with Niroshan Dickwella (25) and Avishka Fernando (3) falling early. Sadeera Samarawickrama showed some resistance with a well-made 52 off 44 balls but couldn't save his team from defeat. Wanuja Sahan (62) and V Viyaskanth (39) later added a 77-run stand but to no avail.
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India A bowlers star
India A's bowlers were on the money, with Yash Thakur (3/45 in 7 overs) and Vipraj Nigam (3/60 in 9.1 overs) doing most of the damage. While Anukul Roy took two wickets, Tilak and Ashok Sharma scalped a wicket each.