India beat Sri Lanka in Tri-Nation A series final: Stats

Knock

Another captain's knock from Tilak

Tilak Varma played another captain's knock, scoring his fourth half-century of the Tri-Nation A Series. After Sooryavanshi's hand, the former took the innings forward with an 84-run partnership for the third wicket with Ruturaj Gaikwad (40). He further strengthened the team with 63 runs for the fourth wicket with Kumar Kushagra (36). Tilak, who was the anchor in both these stands, scored 67 runs off 90 balls, hitting 4 fours and a six.