Decoding India's three most unforgettable last-over finishes in white-ball cricket
What's the story
India have been involved in several limited-overs thrillers where an entire match has been reduced to six decisive deliveries. Some produced stunning escapes, others demanded extraordinary nerve from bowlers, while a few became classics because every ball carried enormous consequences. These three finishes remain particularly memorable because the Indian cricket team pulled off a miracle in the final over.
#1
India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2022
Few final overs have matched the drama of India's chase against Pakistan in Melbourne in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.
Needing 16 from the last six balls, India lost Hardik Pandya before Virat Kohli took control.
Kohli hit a two and then a six off a no ball before running three from a bye.
Dinesh Karthik was dismissed next. A wide and a single from Ravichandran Ashwin helped India chase 160 off the final ball.
#2
India vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2016
India seemed destined for trouble when Bangladesh needed only two runs from the final three balls in Bengaluru.
Hardik Pandya, however, produced an extraordinary turnaround.
He removed Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah with successive deliveries before dismissing Shuvagata Hom off the final ball.
Bangladesh were left stranded on 145/6, handing India a dramatic one-run victory in one of the tournament's most remarkable finishes.
#3
India vs Sri Lanka, 2013 ODI tri-series final
India looked in serious trouble while chasing Sri Lanka's modest 202 in the 2013 tri-series final.
The match held in Port of Spain saw India clinch a one-wicket win with 2 balls to spare.
After a dramatic collapse, MS Dhoni was left with the lower order and India needed 15 runs from the final over.
Dhonie smashed two sixes and a four off Shaminda Eranga. He ended up getting 45*.