Decoding India's three most unforgettable last-over finishes in white-ball cricket

Few final overs have matched the drama of India's chase against Pakistan in Melbourne in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Needing 16 from the last six balls, India lost Hardik Pandya before Virat Kohli took control.

Kohli hit a two and then a six off a no ball before running three from a bye.

Dinesh Karthik was dismissed next. A wide and a single from Ravichandran Ashwin helped India chase 160 off the final ball.