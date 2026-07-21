Presenting India's highest totals in England (ODIs)
What's the story
After going 4-0 down in the T20I leg, India lost the ODI series 2-1 to hosts England. However, it wasn't without a fightback in the decider at Lord's, where India came close to chasing 388. Despite vital contributions from Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shubman Gill, India were restricted to 360/7, now their second-highest total in England in the format.
#1
373/6 vs Sri Lanka, Taunton, 1999
India's highest ODI total in England came during the 1999 World Cup against Sri Lanka in Taunton.
Batting first, India racked up a mammoth 373/6 in 50 overs. The innings was largely carried by a 318-run stand between centurions Sourav Ganguly (183) and Rahul Dravid (145).
The Lankans later perished for 216, handing India a 157-run win.
#2
360/7 vs England, Lord's, 2026
India's 360/7 is now their highest ODI total in England in a losing cause.
Rohit and Gill recorded an innings-defining 147-run opening stand before the latter departed. Rohit and Kohli added another 113 runs to march India forward.
Rohit, who scored 138 (110), became the first Indian to score a century at Lord's.
However, India ended up losing by 27 runs.
#3
352/5 vs Australia, The Oval, 2019
India have only one other 350-plus ODI total in England, which came during the 2019 World Cup.
Facing Australia, the Men in Blue compiled 352/5, with Shikhar Dhawan scoring a match-winning century.
Rohit and Kohli also scored half-centuries, while Mahendra Singh Dhoni gave India a solid finish.
The Australian top order also fared well before the side was bowled out for 316.