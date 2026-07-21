Presenting India's highest totals in England (ODIs)

India's highest ODI total in England came during the 1999 World Cup against Sri Lanka in Taunton.

Batting first, India racked up a mammoth 373/6 in 50 overs. The innings was largely carried by a 318-run stand between centurions Sourav Ganguly (183) and Rahul Dravid (145).

The Lankans later perished for 216, handing India a 157-run win.