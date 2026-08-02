CWG 2026: Jaismine Lamboria named India's closing ceremony flag bearer
What's the story
Indian boxer Jaismine Lamboria will carry the national flag at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) closing ceremony in Glasgow on Sunday. The 24-year-old recently won gold in the women's 57kg category, adding to her bronze medal from the 2022 Birmingham Games. Her consistent performance on the international stage makes her a fitting choice to lead India at this prestigious event.
Athletic achievements
Lamboria's path to gold
Lamboria's journey to gold in Glasgow was a tough one. She had to defeat defending champion Michaela Walsh of Northern Ireland 5-0 by unanimous decision in the final.
The victory was part of India's historic boxing campaign at the Commonwealth Games, which saw the country win seven gold and three silver medals, its best-ever performance in this sport at a CWG edition.
After her victory, Lamboria dedicated the medal to the entire nation, her coaches, and family.
Medals
Lamboria's host of medals
As mentioned, Lamboria pocketed her second CWG medal. She won bronze in the lightweight category at the 2022 CWG in Birmingham.
She also won the gold at the 2025 World Championships in Liverpool (57kg). At the World Boxing Cup, Lamboria bagged two gold medals - both in the 57kg category - at the 2025 Astana and New Delhi events.
Lastly, she won the bronze medal at the 2021 Asian Championships in Dubai (featherweight category).
Handover
The handover segment
The closing ceremony will also be a major milestone for India as Ahmedabad gears up to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, marking the event's centenary edition.
The handover segment of the closing ceremony will highlight India's rich culture and core values.
It will be presented in three acts, inviting the audience to appreciate the values, culture, and connection of Commonwealth countries.