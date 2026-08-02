CWG 2026: Jaismine Lamboria named India's closing ceremony flag bearer

Lamboria's journey to gold in Glasgow was a tough one. She had to defeat defending champion Michaela Walsh of Northern Ireland 5-0 by unanimous decision in the final.

The victory was part of India's historic boxing campaign at the Commonwealth Games, which saw the country win seven gold and three silver medals, its best-ever performance in this sport at a CWG edition.

After her victory, Lamboria dedicated the medal to the entire nation, her coaches, and family.