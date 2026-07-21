Presenting India's highest ODI totals in a losing cause
What's the story
India lost the ODI series 2-1 to hosts England after losing at Lord's, the Home of Cricket. However, it wasn't without a fightback in the decider at Lord's, where India came close to chasing 388. Despite vital contributions from Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shubman Gill, India were restricted to 360/7, now their highest total in a losing cause in the format.
#1
360/7 vs England, Lord's, 2026
India's 360/7 is now their second-highest ODI total in England.
Rohit and Gill recorded an innings-defining 147-run opening stand before the latter departed. Rohit and Kohli added another 113 runs to march India forward.
Rohit, who scored 138 (110), became the first Indian to score a century at Lord's.
However, India ended up losing by 27 runs.
#2
358/9 vs Australia, Mohali, 2019
In 2019, India amassed 358/9 in the 4th ODI against Australia in Mohali.
Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit battered the Aussies with a massive 193-run opening stand. However, Australia made a comeback by stopping India before 400.
In response, Australia were down to 12/2. But Usman Khawaja (91) and Peter Handscomb (117) kept them alive.
Ashton Turner's unbeaten 84 then took Australia home.
#3
358/5 vs South Africa, Raipur, 2025
Last year, India lost a similar game to South Africa in Raipur.
The hosts hammered 358/5, riding on tons from Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad. KL Rahul also scored an unbeaten 66.
Despite losing Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram and skipper Temba Bavuma powered the Proteas.
While Markram scored a ton, contributions from the middle order helped SA win in the final over.