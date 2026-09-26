Shubman Gill fit to play 1st ODI versus West Indies
What's the story
India's captain Shubman Gill has been given a clean chit and is fit to play the first ODI against West Indies. The match will be held at the Greenfield International Stadium on Sunday. This was confirmed by India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak during a pre-match press conference. Gill had suffered an elbow injury during a practice session on Friday after being hit by a rising delivery from pacer Mohammed Siraj.
Injury details
Gill's elbow injury and treatment details
The injury to Gill's right elbow required nearly 20 minutes of on-field treatment before he returned to the nets for throwdowns.
Kotak said, "I think he is fine and good to go."
This statement comes as a relief for Indian cricket fans who were worried about their captain's fitness ahead of the crucial ODI match against West Indies.
Team dynamics
Yashasvi Jaiswal's ongoing selection challenges
Kotak also addressed the ongoing selection challenges for the Indian team, especially with talented opener Yashasvi Jaiswal.
Despite his impressive performances across formats, Jaiswal has often found himself on the bench due to competition from other players.
Kotak said, "I just think it is part of the game. He should keep working hard and waiting for his opportunities."
Player inclusion
Kotak on Ravindra Jadeja's return to ODI team
On veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's return to the ODI team, Kotak said, "I think he is obviously in the mix."
He praised Jadeja as an outstanding all-rounder with a wealth of experience.
Kotak said, "He bowls, bats and the experience he has... is something you cannot beat."
This highlights Jadeja's importance in India's white-ball setup despite Axar Patel being present in the T20I team for Asian Games.