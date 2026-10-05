Team India has been invincible in Lucknow T20Is: Key stats

The Ekana Cricket Stadium is known to assist bowlers, but the behavior of the surface can vary from match to match.

Spin and slower balls become more effective as the innings progresses, making middle overs crucial.

A first-innings score in mid-150s to 160 is considered competitive and puts pressure on the chasing side.

Team India has a clear advantage with Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav in such conditions, while West Indies counter with Akeal Hosein and Gudakesh Motie.