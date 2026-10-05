Team India has been invincible in Lucknow T20Is: Key stats
What's the story
The first T20I match between India and the West Indies will take place on October 6 at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Team India enters the contest as the reigning T20 World Cup champions and Asian Games gold medalists. Though West Indies won't start as favorites, they too have some proven match-winners in their ranks. On this note, we dissect India's T20I record at the Lucknow stadium.
Pitch analysis
Ekana Stadium favors bowlers; especially spinners
The Ekana Cricket Stadium is known to assist bowlers, but the behavior of the surface can vary from match to match.
Spin and slower balls become more effective as the innings progresses, making middle overs crucial.
A first-innings score in mid-150s to 160 is considered competitive and puts pressure on the chasing side.
Team India has a clear advantage with Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav in such conditions, while West Indies counter with Akeal Hosein and Gudakesh Motie.
Record
India's record at this venue
Team India has had pleasant memories of the Lucknow stadium.
As per Cricinfo, the Men in Blue have won each of their three T20 internationals at this venue.
All these wins have also been comprehensive to say the least.
India's maiden T20I outing here saw them beat WI by 71 runs after posting 195/2 in 2018.
In 2022, they posted 199/2 against Sri Lanka and later recorded a 62-run win.
India restricted New Zealand to 99/8 in their last outing here, which was in 2023. They won this contest by six wickets.
H2H
India vs West Indies in T20Is
Speaking of the head-to-head record, India and West Indies have clashed 31 times in T20Is.
While India won 20 of those encounters, West Indies emerged victorious on 10 occasions, with one match ending without a result.
On Indian soil, the Caribbean side has played 11 T20Is but managed only two wins.
The last encounter between the two sides saw India beat West Indies at this year's ICC T20 World Cup.
Sanju Samson slammed a match-winning 97* (50) for India.