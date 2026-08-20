India-Bangladesh series in September may be postponed again, claims report
What's the story
India's upcoming cricket tour of Bangladesh, scheduled for early next month, may be postponed again, as per Cricinfo. The speculation comes from BCB president Tamim Iqbal, who said that both the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) remain in discussion about the India series. The series was originally set for August last year but was pushed to September 2026.
Series schedule
BCB announced the series in January
The BCB had announced in January that India would play three ODIs and as many T20Is in Dhaka and Chattogram.
However, the BCCI has not yet confirmed these plans publicly.
With only two weeks to go for the first ODI on September 3, there are rumors of a possible rescheduling.
Tournament announcement
Tamim hinted at possible schedule changes
At a press conference in Dhaka, Tamim announced an age-group tournament called the Game Development Trophy.
All matches will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium from August 28 to September 9.
When asked if this meant India wouldn't come, Tamim hinted at possible schedule changes for the series.
"Both boards remain in discussion about the India series," he said, adding that dates may be adjusted accordingly.
Flexibility
BCB ready to accommodate changes for the series
Tamim stressed the flexibility of the tournament's location, saying it could be moved to Basundhara ground in no time if needed.
He said, "If the India series is locked and fixed, we will schedule it accordingly."
This shows that BCB is ready to accommodate changes for the series.
T20 World Cup
Relationship between 2 boards has improved recently
The relationship between the two boards hit rock bottom when Kolkata Knight Riders pulled Mustafizur Rahman from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season.
Following that, the Aminul Islam-led BCB decided against sending their team to the T20 World Cup co-hosted by India.
However, things have improved since Tamim, the new BCB president, visited India earlier this month, reportedly to visit BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.