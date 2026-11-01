400 sixes! India become first side with this T20I record
What's the story
India have become the first-ever side to hit 400 T20I sixes in a calendar year. They reached the landmark in the fifth and final T20I against New Zealand at Seddon Park, Hamilton, on Sunday. Although India lost the affair, they scored 11 sixes. In 40 T20Is this year, India have hit a staggering 400 sixes, leaving Austria (224 in 24 matches) and West Indies (224 in 21 matches) far behind.
Player contributions
Most sixes against a single opposition
Among the 400 sixes hit by India this year, a whopping 142 have been against New Zealand. This is the most by any team against a single opposition in a calendar year.
Abhishek Sharma (86 sixes), Ishan Kishan (60 sixes), and Sanju Samson (50 sixes) have been the top three contributors to India's record-breaking six-hitting spree this year.
Information
116 sixes in the series
According to Cricbuzz, the recently concluded New Zealand-India T20I series recorded 116 sixes, the joint third-most in a bilateral series. Earlier this year, NZ visited India for a five-match T20I series, which witnessed as many maximums.
Coaching impact
India's batting approach under Gautam Gambhir
Since Gautam Gambhir's appointment as head coach, India have been aggressive in their batting approach.
The players have been given a clear mandate to go for big hits, no matter the cost. This strategy has paid off well, helping them break several T20I records.
Abhishek even struck the fastest T20I ton (among full-member nations) during the Afghanistan series, reaching his hundred in just 30 balls.