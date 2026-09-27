The overseas victories that built modern Indian cricket in Tests

India entered the 1971 Caribbean tour without a Test victory against West Indies.

That changed in the 2nd Test at Port of Spain, where Ajit Wadekar's side secured a seven-wicket win.

As per Cricinfo, India won the 5-match series 1-0 with 4 matches ending in a draw.

Sunil Gavaskar's extraordinary debut series, combined with India's disciplined bowling attack, created a landmark moment.