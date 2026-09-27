The overseas victories that built modern Indian cricket in Tests
What's the story
Indian cricket team's transformation into a formidable touring side was not completed in one era or through one generation. It developed through a series of victories that gradually changed expectations. From the breakthroughs of 1971 to the defining wins of the 21st century, each success provided another piece of the puzzle. Together, these moments helped India evolve from occasional overseas winners into consistent competitors abroad.
#1
Port of Spain, 1971: India broke the Caribbean barrier
India entered the 1971 Caribbean tour without a Test victory against West Indies.
That changed in the 2nd Test at Port of Spain, where Ajit Wadekar's side secured a seven-wicket win.
As per Cricinfo, India won the 5-match series 1-0 with 4 matches ending in a draw.
Sunil Gavaskar's extraordinary debut series, combined with India's disciplined bowling attack, created a landmark moment.
#2
The Oval, 1971: England was conquered too
Only months after defeating West Indies 1-0, India produced another historic result in England.
The first two Tests were drawn before Bhagwat Chandrasekhar's six-wicket haul helped turn the Oval decider in India's favour.
Chasing 173, India reached the target with four wickets remaining.
The victory delivered India's first Test series triumph in England and confirmed that the Caribbean success was not an isolated achievement.
#3
Adelaide, 2003: Dravid and Laxman changed the belief
India's victory in Adelaide in 2003 became an important chapter in the team's growing confidence overseas.
Rahul Dravid produced a monumental double century while Ajit Agarkar's bowling helped India defeat Australia by four wickets.
Coming against a powerful Australian side, the result reinforced the belief created during the Sourav Ganguly era.
India drew the four-match series 1-1.
#4
India conquer Pakistani soil in 2004 series, win 2-1
India's first Test victory in Pakistan during the 2004 tour represented another psychological step.
Virender Sehwag's extraordinary 309 at Multan gave the visitors control and made him India's first triple-centurion in Test cricket.
Dravid's team eventually won the match by an innings and 52 runs.
Thereafter, India lost the 2nd match before bouncing back to win the third encounter and seal the series 2-1.
#5
Trent Bridge, 2007: A series win in England returned
India's 2007 success in England carried significance because it demonstrated that the progress of the previous generation could continue.
Dravid's side won at Trent Bridge by seven wickets, with Zaheer Khan playing a crucial role across the series.
India eventually finished the three-Test contest 1-0 ahead. The victory reinforced their growing reputation as a team capable of competing successfully in demanding overseas conditions.
#6
Adelaide, 2018: A new pace era announced itself
India's Adelaide victory in 2018 represented a different version of the touring team.
Virat Kohli's side relied heavily on a strong pace attack, with bowlers capable of sustaining pressure throughout the Test.
The win gave India an early advantage in the series and formed part of their eventual 2-1 triumph. It reflected how India's overseas ambitions had expanded through greater bowling depth and physical intensity.
#7
Brisbane, 2021: The next generation refused to retreat
The Gabba victory completed one of India's most remarkable overseas campaigns.
After losing the Adelaide Test and dealing with injuries and selection changes, India produced a three-wicket win in Brisbane to take the series 2-1.
Rishabh Pant led the chase with an unbeaten 89, while several inexperienced players made decisive contributions.
The result demonstrated the depth and resilience that modern Indian cricket had developed.