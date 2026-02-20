India's dominance over South Africa in T20 World Cup: Stats

Defending champions India will face South Africa in their first Super 8 encounter at the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. It will be a rematch of the 2024 final, where India made a remarkable comeback to beat the Proteas. Over the years, the Men in Blue have dominated South Africa in the T20 World Cup. Here are the key stats.

Stats India ahead with five wins According to ESPNcricinfo, India and South Africa have clashed in seven T20 World Cup encounters since the inaugural edition (2007). While India have an edge with five wins, SA's only wins came in 2009 and 2022. This includes two knocks - the 2024 final and the 2014 semi-final. Notably, the two sides are yet to clash in a T20 World Cup match in India.

Do you know? Virat Kohli's heroics in knockouts Virat Kohli, who has retired from T20I cricket, slammed half-centuries in both T20 World Cup knockouts against South Africa. He smashed an unbeaten 72 (44), powering India to victory in the 2014 semi-final. His 76 (59) helped India beat SA in the 2024 final.

Title India beat SA in 2024 T20 WC final India fought from the jaws of defeat to beat South Africa in the 2024 T20 World Cup final in Barbados. Batting first, India scored 176/7 on the back of Kohli's knock. Axar Patel played a rescuing knock. In response, Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller made the contest one-sided, but Hardik Pandya's spell and an incredible catch from Suryakumar Yadav made India victorious.

