Asian Games, women's cricket: Can Bangladesh challenge in-form India?

India's bowling attack has been spearheaded by spinners Shree Charani and Deepti Sharma, who have taken a combined 74 wickets this year.

Meanwhile, seamers Nandani Sharma and Kranti Gaud have also contributed significantly to the team's success.

Despite some concerns over middle-order batting and catching during the Asia Cup, India have remained largely unchallenged by other Asian teams lately.

Openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, the top two run-getters of the recent T20 Asia Cup, can torment the bowlers early on.