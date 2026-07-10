5th T20I: Can inconsistent India manage consolation win over England? 

Details

Venue details and pitch report

The Southampton affair could prove tricky for India as they have struggled with larger square boundaries on non-circular grounds throughout this series. Across 14 concluded T20s played at this venue since 2025, seven have been won by teams batting first, as per Cricbuzz. The average score in those matches is 174, which goes up to 203 in games won by the side batting first. The match, which will get underway at 7:00pm IST, will be broadcast live on Sony Sports channels and streamed on SonyLIV.