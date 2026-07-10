5th T20I: Can inconsistent India manage consolation win over England?
What's the story
Team India will be up against England in the fifth and final T20I of the series at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, on Saturday. This is India's last chance to redeem themselves after a disappointing white-ball tour of the UK. After suffering their first-ever international series defeat to Ireland (2-0), they have lost three of the four games of the ongoing series (1 NR). Here is the preview of the fifth match.
Details
Venue details and pitch report
The Southampton affair could prove tricky for India as they have struggled with larger square boundaries on non-circular grounds throughout this series. Across 14 concluded T20s played at this venue since 2025, seven have been won by teams batting first, as per Cricbuzz. The average score in those matches is 174, which goes up to 203 in games won by the side batting first. The match, which will get underway at 7:00pm IST, will be broadcast live on Sony Sports channels and streamed on SonyLIV.
Squad updates
Samson could replace Ishan Kishan
England are likely to stick with their winning combination after bringing in Rehan Ahmed for the last match. Meanwhile, the team management is also facing selection dilemmas, having left out Sanju Samson and dealing with injuries to Varun Chakravarthy and Harshit Rana. Samson could be back in the team to replace the struggling Ishan Kishan. Despite these challenges, one would like to give Vaibhav Sooryavanshi a chance despite his struggles against short-pitched bowling.
H2H
Here's the overall head-to-head record
Coming to the head-to-head record between these two sides in T20Is, India still have a lead over England (18-15), as per ESPNcricinfo. One of their games, the opener of the ongoing series, got abandoned due to rain. On England soil, the hosts have eight wins and four defeats against the Indian side. The ongoing series marked India's first T20I series loss against the Brits (multiple matches).
Line-ups
Predicted XIs of India and England
England Predicted XI: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue. India Predicted XI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan/Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna.
Performers
Here are the key performers
Though most of the Indian batters have struggled in this series, Shreyas Iyer has hammered two half-centuries. Abhishek Sharma and Ishan are two of the only five batters to score over 1,000 runs in T20 cricket in 2026. Adil Rashid owns the second-most wickets in T20I history (167 at 23.42). With 135 wickets at an average of 19.86, Arshdeep Singh is India's leading wicket-taker in T20Is. Harry Brook made an impressive 79 not out off just 35 balls in the fourth match in Bristol.
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