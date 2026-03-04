India vs England at Wankhede Stadium: By the numbers

India and England will lock horns in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup second semifinal on March 5. The two teams also clashed in the semi-finals of the last two editions, with each winning once. This time, the match will be held at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium , a venue where both sides have beaten each other once. Here are the key stats.

Record Two clashes at the venue The first encounter between India and England at Wankhede Stadium (2012) saw the visitors win on the final ball. They chased down 178, with skipper Eoin Morgan hitting the winning six. Their second and only other head-to-head clash at this venue came last year. India won the match by 150 runs, their second-biggest T20I win. Abhishek Sharma scored a historic ton in that match.

Information Overall records of India, England at Wankhede As per ESPNcricinfo, India have won five of their seven T20Is at Wankhede Stadium. Meanwhile, England have three wins and as many defeats in their six T20I outings here. They have beaten India, South Africa, and Nepal.

