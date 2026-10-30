Hong Kong Sixes: Afridi, Nafay power Pakistan to India scalp
What's the story
In a thrilling encounter at the Mission Road Ground, Pakistan defeated India by four wickets in their Group C clash of the Hong Kong Sixes tournament. The match was a high-scoring affair with both teams putting up aggressive performances. However, it was Pakistan's captain Abbas Afridi and Khawaja Nafay who led their team's charge to victory.
Match details
India post a strong total of 88/5
India, led by Krunal Pandya, posted a total of 88/5 in their six overs.
Shashank Singh was the top scorer with a blistering 40 off just 11 balls, including five sixes.
Nitish Rana contributed with a quickfire 19.
However, both skipper Krunal and Rahul Tewatia were dismissed for golden ducks.
Pandya had a disappointing outing as he leaked over 30 runs in his only over before getting out on the first ball by Abdul Samad.
Chase details
Afridi, Nafay shine with blistering knocks
In response, Pakistan chased down India's target in just 3.5 overs.
Captain Afridi led the charge with a blistering 35 off eight balls, including five sixes.
Nafay was even more aggressive, scoring an unbeaten 41 off just 12 balls.
The duo shared a massive opening partnership of 59 runs in just over two overs, which took the game away from India.
Bowling details
Samad picks up 2 wickets for Pakistan
Abdul Samad was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, picking up two wickets.
Shashank and Tewatia took one wicket each for India.
Despite a good start with Shashank's aggressive innings, India struggled to keep up the momentum toward the end of their innings.
Rahul Tripathi scored nine runs while T Natarajan remained unbeaten on 12 off six deliveries.
Upcoming matches
Pakistan lose to UAE in thriller
Earlier in the day, Pakistan had suffered a shock one-wicket defeat to UAE despite posting a strong total of 106/2 in six overs.
Khalid Shah's explosive knock of 71 off just 20 balls led UAE to victory on the last ball.
Now, India's immediate challenge will be to beat UAE in their remaining group fixture and improve their net run rate after this heavy defeat against Pakistan.