4th T20I: India, WI gear up for another run fest
What's the story
The fourth T20I of the five-match series between India and West Indies will be played in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The hosts lead the series 2-1, but a batting-friendly pitch in Hyderabad could give the visitors an edge as they look to stay alive in the contest. Meanwhile, the home team has a chance to seal the series. Here is the preview.
Venue stats
How will the pitch behave?
The pitch in Hyderabad has been relaid recently, but it is expected to be another run-fest given its history as one of the highest-scoring venues in IPL.
The last two years have seen scores of 310, 297, 286, and 277 runs here.
As dew is likely to play a part, the toss-winning skipper must elect to field.
One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream it on the JioHotstar app/website (7:00pm IST).
Team strategies
Bowlers hope for some assistance
India's bowlers have struggled to defend big totals in T20Is during this tour.
They hope for some assistance from the pitch to help them if they lose the toss and have to defend a total.
On the other hand, West Indies's batsmen are not used to pitches that could play low or do something irregular.
Player spotlight
Roston Chase has troubled Indian batters
Roston Chase was instrumental in West Indies's win in Ranchi, taking the wickets of Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Shreyas Iyer.
However, Abhishek had a strong comeback against Chase in Indore.
This contest is expected to be a highlight at Abhishek's IPL home ground.
For India, they might stick with the same combination that worked well for them in Indore, despite spin generally going well on the night.
XIs
Probable XIs of IND and WI
India probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav.
WI probable XI: Shai Hope (c) (wk), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Keemo Paul, Roston Chase, Shamar Springer, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie.
Information
IND vs WI: Decoding H2H record
The two teams have met each other 34 times in the 20-over format. India lead the show with a win-loss record of 22-11. One match didn't have a result, according to Cricinfo. At home, India have 11 wins and just three defeats against the Men in Maroon.
Stats
Here are the key performers
Shai Hope, who hammered a stunning 102* in the previous match, has hammered three tons across six outings in this tour.
Tilak Varma is the only batter to average over 40 and strike at 140-plus in the T20 format (minimum 5,000 runs).
Abhishek's strike rate of 195.95 is the best among batters with at least 500 runs in this format.
Chase has the most wickets (6) and the best economy in this T20I series (8.48).
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