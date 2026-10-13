4th T20I: India, WI gear up for another run fest 

The pitch in Hyderabad has been relaid recently, but it is expected to be another run-fest given its history as one of the highest-scoring venues in IPL.

The last two years have seen scores of 310, 297, 286, and 277 runs here.

As dew is likely to play a part, the toss-winning skipper must elect to field.

One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream it on the JioHotstar app/website (7:00pm IST).