India vs England: India win Test series 3-1; key learningsLast updated on Mar 06, 2021, 03:51 pm
India comprehensively won the fourth and final Test against England in Ahmedabad by an innings and 25 runs.
With this, the Virat Kohli-led side clinched the four-match series 3-1.
They have also qualified for the ICC World Test Championship final, becoming the second finalists besides New Zealand.
The Indian spinners remained at the helm throughout the series.
Here are the key learnings.
Resilience
Eventful days of cricket for Team India
India have been on a roller-coaster ride for the past couple of months.
They faced a stern test Down Under after getting bowled out for their lowest Test score in Adelaide.
However, the injury-ravaged Team India bounced back, and went on to the win the series 2-1.
This time as well, India showed resilience, having staged an emphatic comeback after losing the series opener.
Debate
The end of the debate perhaps?
During the series, the debate on Indian rank-turners made waves.
The debate took an ugly shape after the third Test (Day/Night) that got over inside two days.
Several experts slammed the hosts for preparing an uneven pitch.
Was it an unfit pitch? Doesn't seem so, considering the dismissals in the fourth Test.
The English batsmen couldn't face the heat even on an unblemished track.