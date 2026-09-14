Women's T20 Asia Cup: Why ICC fined India's Kranti Gaud
What's the story
Team India fast bowler Kranti Gaud has been fined 10% of her match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct. The breach happened during the Women's Asia Cup final, which India won against Sri Lanka in Dubai on Sunday. Gaud was found guilty under Article 2.5, which deals with "using language, actions or gestures which disparage."
Breach specifics
Details of the incident
The incident in question happened during the first over of Sri Lanka's innings. After dismissing opener Imesha Dulani, Gaud gestured toward the pavilion.
This action led to her being charged with a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.
The fast bowler admitted her offense and accepted the sanction proposed by Supriya Rani Das from the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees.
Record impact
Gaud receives demerit point
The incident has added one demerit point to Gaud's disciplinary record, marking her first offense in a 24-month period.
The charge was leveled by on-field umpires Saleema Imtiaz and Shathira Jakir Jesy, third umpire Rokeya Sultana, and fourth umpire Humaira Farah.
Level 1 breaches can result in an official reprimand or a fine of up to 50% of the player's match fee.
Match outcomes
India claim eighth Women's Asia Cup title
In the Asia Cup final, India Women won their eighth title by defeating Sri Lanka by 72 runs. Gaud took a wicket for eight runs in two overs.
Separately, Pakistan were fined 5% of their match fee for a slow over-rate in the semi-final against Sri Lanka on Friday.
The sanction was imposed after they were found to be one over short of the target even after considering time allowances.