Women's T20 Asia Cup: Why ICC fined India's Kranti Gaud

The incident in question happened during the first over of Sri Lanka's innings. After dismissing opener Imesha Dulani, Gaud gestured toward the pavilion.

This action led to her being charged with a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.

The fast bowler admitted her offense and accepted the sanction proposed by Supriya Rani Das from the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees.