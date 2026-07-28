Pratika Rawal signs with Warwickshire Bears for One-Day Cup

Rawal's injury had occurred during India A's second one-dayer against England A in Taunton on July 1.

Now, she is all set to make a comeback with Warwickshire Bears.

"I'm really pleased to be joining Warwickshire," Rawal said in a statement. "I've heard so many good things about the club, and I'm excited to get started and to try and help the team as much as I can."