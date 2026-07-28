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Home / News / Sports News / Pratika Rawal signs with Warwickshire Bears for One-Day Cup
Pratika Rawal signs with Warwickshire Bears for One-Day Cup
Rawal is currently recovering from an injury (Image Source: X/@BCCIWomen)

Pratika Rawal signs with Warwickshire Bears for One-Day Cup

By Rajdeep Saha
Jul 28, 2026
09:50 pm
What's the story

Indian women's cricketer Pratika Rawal has signed a contract with Warwickshire Bears until the end of the 2026 season. The 25-year-old batter will join the team for their upcoming Metro Bank One-Day Cup fixtures starting August 19. This comes after a period of injury-related absence, during which she missed India's Test match against England at Lord's earlier this month.

Comeback

Injury update and Rawal's statement

Rawal's injury had occurred during India A's second one-dayer against England A in Taunton on July 1.

Now, she is all set to make a comeback with Warwickshire Bears.

"I'm really pleased to be joining Warwickshire," Rawal said in a statement. "I've heard so many good things about the club, and I'm excited to get started and to try and help the team as much as I can."

Anticipation

Rawal's thoughts on the move

Rawal is looking forward to the challenge of playing in England.

"It's going to be a great experience for me to test myself playing in England," she said.

The prospect of playing at Edgbaston, an iconic venue in world cricket, also excites her.

Warwickshire Bears currently sit fifth on the One-Day Cup points table, just two points behind third-placed Durham.

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Coach's comment

Maiden on Rawal's signing

Ali Maiden, the head coach of Warwickshire Bears Women, welcomed Rawal's signing.

He said, "This is a fantastic signing for the team, and we're very pleased to be able to welcome Pratika to Edgbaston."

Maiden added that given their current position on the One-Day Cup table, bringing in a player like Rawal can only strengthen their lineup as they look to end the season positively.

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Information

Rawal's WODI career in numbers

Rawal has played 27 Women's ODIs for India. She owns 1,189 runs at an average of 47.56. She has smashed 2 hundreds and 8 fifties. She last featured in an WODI for India against Australia in March 2026.

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