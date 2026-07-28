Pratika Rawal signs with Warwickshire Bears for One-Day Cup
What's the story
Indian women's cricketer Pratika Rawal has signed a contract with Warwickshire Bears until the end of the 2026 season. The 25-year-old batter will join the team for their upcoming Metro Bank One-Day Cup fixtures starting August 19. This comes after a period of injury-related absence, during which she missed India's Test match against England at Lord's earlier this month.
Comeback
Injury update and Rawal's statement
Rawal's injury had occurred during India A's second one-dayer against England A in Taunton on July 1.
Now, she is all set to make a comeback with Warwickshire Bears.
"I'm really pleased to be joining Warwickshire," Rawal said in a statement. "I've heard so many good things about the club, and I'm excited to get started and to try and help the team as much as I can."
Anticipation
Rawal's thoughts on the move
Rawal is looking forward to the challenge of playing in England.
"It's going to be a great experience for me to test myself playing in England," she said.
The prospect of playing at Edgbaston, an iconic venue in world cricket, also excites her.
Warwickshire Bears currently sit fifth on the One-Day Cup points table, just two points behind third-placed Durham.
Coach's comment
Maiden on Rawal's signing
Ali Maiden, the head coach of Warwickshire Bears Women, welcomed Rawal's signing.
He said, "This is a fantastic signing for the team, and we're very pleased to be able to welcome Pratika to Edgbaston."
Maiden added that given their current position on the One-Day Cup table, bringing in a player like Rawal can only strengthen their lineup as they look to end the season positively.
Information
Rawal's WODI career in numbers
Rawal has played 27 Women's ODIs for India. She owns 1,189 runs at an average of 47.56. She has smashed 2 hundreds and 8 fifties. She last featured in an WODI for India against Australia in March 2026.