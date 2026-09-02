Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026: Can Hong Kong challenge India?
What's the story
The seventh match of the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 will see India Women take on Hong Kong Women at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian team is riding high on confidence after their opening win against Thailand. They will be looking to consolidate their position at the top of the table in Group A with another victory. Notably, the two teams will clash for the 1st time ever. Here's the match preview.
Redemption quest
A must-win game for Hong Kong Women
Hong Kong Women, on the other hand, will be looking to bounce back from their close six-run defeat against Thailand in their tournament opener.
Chasing 121 runs, Hong Kong were restricted to 114/7 in 20 overs.
A loss against India could mean an early exit from the competition for them.
This makes their strategy and approach in the match all the more crucial.
Pitch report
Pitch report and conditions
The Dubai International Cricket Stadium has favored teams batting first in the ongoing tournament.
Out of four matches played so far, three have been won by teams that batted first, all by a comfortable margin.
This trend suggests that winning the toss and opting to bat could be a winning strategy for tomorrow's match between India Women and Hong Kong Women.
Team lineup
A look at the probable playing XIs
The probable playing XI for India Women includes Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud and Nandni Sharma.
Meanwhile, Hong Kong Women's probable playing XI comprises Mariko Hill, Yasmin Daswani (wk), Maryam Bibi (c), Marina Lamplough, Kary Chan, Shanzeen Shahzad, Joyleen Kaur, Shing Chan, Dorothea Alison Siu, Charlotte Chan and Ruchitha Venkatesh.
Information
How have India Women performed in Dubai?
India have played played a total of 4 matches in the 20-over format at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. IND-W have gone on to win three matches besides losing one game here.
Player focus
Player focus: Here are the stats
India's Shafali owns a tally of 2,965 runs in WT20Is from 112 appearances. She is 35 runs shy of the 3,000-run mark and could become the third player to do so for India.
From 150 matches (147 innings), Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma has racked up 171 wickets at 19.58.
Hong Kong Women's Ka Ying Chan boasts 153 scalps for her side from 115 matches at just 11.54.