All-round India hammer Sri Lanka in first Women's T20I: Stats

The Indian women's cricket team beat Sri Lanka in the 1st T20I held at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, on Sunday. The hosts bowled well to restrict the Lankan Women to a score of 121/6 in 20 overs. Opener Vishmi Gunaratne was her side's top scorer with 39 runs. Deepti Sharma was terrific for IND-W, claiming 1/20. In response, India sealed an eight-wicket win.

Summary India keep Lanka under the cosh: Match summary The Lankan Women lost Chamari Athapaththu early on (18/1). A 31-run stand between Gunaratne and Hasini Perera came up next before the latter departed. Alongside Harshitha Madavi, Gunaratne added 38 runs. Shree Charani dismissed Madavi in the 16th over (87/3). India kept things under control as the Lankans scored 121/6. In response, Jemimah Rodrigues hammered an unbeaten 69 as India got the job done.

Information Gunaratne scores a 43-ball 39 in her 50th WT20I appearance Gunaratne scored a patient knock of 39 from 43 balls. She hit one four and a six. This was her 50th Women's T20I appearance. She owns 794 runs at 18.90. Her strike rate is 88.51, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Bowlers A look at the bowlers Deepti's 1/20 from 4 overs included a maiden. She now owns 148 scalps from 130 WT20Is at 18.99. Versus Sri Lanka, Deepti has collected 17 wickets from 18 matches at 20.47. Kranti Gaud bowled three overs and posted 1/23. Vaishnavi Sharma went wicketless in her spell. She managed 0/16 from 4 overs. Shree Charani managed 1/30 from her 4 overs.

Do you know? Sri Lanka suffered three run outs Out of the six wickets that fell for the Lankan Women, three were run outs. Gunaratne was the first casualty. The likes of Nilakshi de Silva and Kavisha Dilhari were run out as well.

Mandhana Smriti Mandhana becomes second batter with 4,000 WT20I runs Indian batter Smriti Mandhana added another feather to her cap. She became the second batter to complete 4,000 runs in WT20I cricket. She got to the milestone with her 8th run. Mandhana, who managed a score of 25, owns 4,007 runs from 154 WT20Is (148 innings) at 29.90 (50s: 31, 100s: 1). Only Suzie Bates owns 4,000-plus runs in WT20Is (4,716 runs at 29.11).

Rodrigues Rodrigues slams her 14th fifty in WT20Is Rodrigues played a match-winning knock for India Women. She smashed 69* runs from 44 balls with the help of 10 fours. With this effort, Rodrigues has raced to 2,444 runs from 113 matches at 30.93 (100 innings). This was her 14th WT20I fifty. Her strike rate reads 117.33. Versus SL-W, Rodrigues has amassed 512 runs from 15 matches at 51.20 (50s: 4).