These Indian batters have clocked 1,500-plus runs versus England (ODIs)
What's the story
Virat Kohli has added another feather to his cap by becoming the third Indian cricketer to complete 1,500 ODI runs against England. The batting maestro achieved this feat during the third and final ODI versus the home team at Lord's. Kohli scored a fine 74, though India (360/7) fell short while chasing a massive 388. On this note, we look at the Indian batters with 1,500-plus ODI runs against the Brits.
#3
Yuvraj Singh - 1,523 runs
Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who famously hit six maximums in an over during the 2007 T20 World Cup match against England, also troubled the Brits in the 50-over format.
As per Cricinfo, the southpaw tallied 1,523 runs against them across 37 games at a sensational average of 50.76.
His strike rate was also a brilliant 101.6.
The tally includes seven fifties and four tons, with his best score being 150.
#2
Virat Kohli - 1,541 runs
Kohli entered this list en route to his 60-ball 74 in the recent Lord's affair.
The batting talisman now has 1,541 runs across 41 ODIs against England at an average of 41.64, which is significantly lower than his career average of 58.49.
His tally includes three tons and 12 half-centuries (Highest score: 122).
Kohli and former Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara own the joint-most 50-plus ODI scores against England (15 each).
#1
MS Dhoni - 1,546 runs
Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni continues to be the highest run-getter in ODIs between India and England.
The legendary wicketkeeper-batter scored 1,546 runs across 48 games against the team at a brilliant average of 46.84.
He breached the 50-run mark 11 times against them, converting one of them into a hundred as well (134).