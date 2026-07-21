These Indian batters have clocked 1,500-plus runs versus England (ODIs) 

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who famously hit six maximums in an over during the 2007 T20 World Cup match against England, also troubled the Brits in the 50-over format.

As per Cricinfo, the southpaw tallied 1,523 runs against them across 37 games at a sensational average of 50.76.

His strike rate was also a brilliant 101.6.

The tally includes seven fifties and four tons, with his best score being 150.