Indian bowlers to win PoM award on Test debut
What's the story
In a stunning display of control, debutant left-arm spinner Manav Suthar led India to an innings win in the one-off Test against Afghanistan in New Chandigarh. Suthar took seven wickets, including a first-innings six-wicket haul, as India won by an innings and 300 runs. He was adjudged the Player of the Match. Here are the Indian bowlers to win this award on Test debut.
#1
RP Singh in 2006
RP Singh remains the only Indian pacer to win the player-of-the-match award on Test debut. The former left-arm speedster made his Test debut on January 21, 2006, as India faced Pakistan in Faisalabad. RP Singh took five wickets (4/89 and 1/75) on a flat track. The match ended in a draw as the 450-run mark was breached thrice.
#2
R Ashwin in 2011
Over five years later, Ravichandran Ashwin became the first Indian spinner with this feat. Ashwin, who went on to become India's most successful off-spinner in the format, made his Test debut on November 6, 2011. He took 3/81 and 6/47 as India beat West Indies by five wickets at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. The hosts successfully chased down 276.
#3
Manav Suthar in 2026
Manav Suthar is the latest entrant on this elite list. The left-arm spinner took 6/33 and 1/29 besides scoring a vital 28 in India's only innings. India later claimed their biggest innings win in the format. Notably, Manav became the 10th Indian to take a fifer on Test debut. Among spinners, he is only the seventh Indian to achieve this feat.
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Other Indians in the club
As per ESPNcricinfo, only nine Indians, including RP Singh, Ashwin, and Manav, have won the player-of-the-match award on Test debut. The others are batters - Pravin Amre (1992), Shikhar Dhawan (2013), Rohit Sharma (2013), Prithvi Shaw (2018), Shreyas Iyer (2021), and Yashasvi Jaiswal (2023).