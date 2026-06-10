Indian bowlers to win PoM award on Test debut

#2

R Ashwin in 2011

Over five years later, Ravichandran Ashwin became the first Indian spinner with this feat. Ashwin, who went on to become India's most successful off-spinner in the format, made his Test debut on November 6, 2011. He took 3/81 and 6/47 as India beat West Indies by five wickets at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. The hosts successfully chased down 276.