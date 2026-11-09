Murali Vijay to Anil Kumble: Presenting most educated Indian cricketers
What's the story
While cricket is a game of skills, some players also make sure that they do not fall behind academically. They invest time in their studies and get qualified degrees in different fields. Here, we take a look at some of the most educated Indian cricketers who have made it big on the international stage but also pursued their academic interests with equal dedication.
#1
Murali Vijay
Tamil Nadu's Murali Vijay is widely hailed as one of the most technically sound Indian openers in Test history.
While his patience and grit earned him Test hundreds in England and Australia, he also made a mark with his big-hitting in the Indian Premier League.
But, apart from being a successful opener, he is also an academically qualified individual.
He holds a bachelor's degree in Economics and has also done his post-graduation in the subject.
#2
Anil Kumble
When it comes to the greatest Indian spinner of all time, Anil Kumble undoubtedly leads the list.
Known for his deadly leg-spin (leg-break googly), Kumble is still the national team's highest wicket-taker in Tests and ODIs.
He has also served as Team India's head coach.
However, the leg-spin legend is also an academically qualified individual.
Kumble holds a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering.
#3
Ravichandran Ashwin
Another player from Tamil Nadu and a successful spinner in the Indian circuit, Ravichandran Ashwin, also makes it to the list for his fine academic qualification.
The former off-spinner, who took 765 wickets across formats in his sensational international career, holds a bachelor's degree in Information Technology.
He was also working with Cognizant Technology Solutions before leaving the job to pursue cricket as a full-time career.
#4
Rahul Dravid
Rahul Dravid, who holds the record for facing the most balls in Test cricket, is known as 'The Wall' of Indian cricket.
He completed his higher secondary and graduation in commerce, but he also pursued Masters of Business Administration (MBA) and completed it successfully.
However, he chose to play cricket, which eventually turned out to be the right choice as his services proved extremely valuable for Team India.
#5
Sourav Ganguly
One of India's most successful captains, Sourav Ganguly did not sacrifice education for his cricket career.
He began his formal education at St. Xavier's Collegiate School, one of Kolkata's most distinguished institutions.
After school, Ganguly stepped into St. Xavier's College, choosing to pursue a Bachelor's degree in Commerce.
In 2014, the Bengal Engineering and Science University (now IIEST Shibpur) honoured him with an honorary Doctor of Letters (D.Litt.).