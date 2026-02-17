Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev appeal for Imran Khan's humane treatment

In a rare show of cross-border camaraderie, legendary cricketers from around the world have come together to appeal for the humane treatment of Imran Khan, the former Pakistan captain. The 14-member group includes veteran Indian cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev. The petition, also signed by Australian great Greg Chappell , comes amid worrying reports about Khan's deteriorating health in custody.

Concerns raised Appeal addressed to Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Gavaskar, who has known Khan since their playing days, expressed his dismay at the former cricketer's current situation. "It's terrible what they are doing to him. We have been friends since he was trying to qualify as an overseas player for Worcestershire and not just rivals on the field," he said. The appeal was addressed to Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and transcended traditional India-Pakistan rivalry.

Legacy acknowledged 'Imran contributions to the game universally admired' The joint-statement from the captains emphasized Khan's contributions to cricket and his leadership in Pakistan's historic 1992 ICC Cricket World Cup victory. "Imran Khan's contributions to the game are universally admired. As captain, he led Pakistan to their historic 1992 Cricket World Cup victory - a triumph built on skill, resilience, leadership, and sportsmanship that inspired generations across borders," it read.

Treatment urged 'Basic human consideration' The captains stressed that a person of Khan's stature deserves to be treated with dignity and basic human consideration befitting a former national leader and global sporting icon. They called on the Pakistan government to ensure Khan receives "immediate, adequate and ongoing medical attention from qualified specialists of his choosing." The appeal also demanded "humane and dignified conditions of detention in line with international standards."

