Pacers who can lead India's bowling attack for a decade

Arshdeep Singh's shot to fame in T20Is requires a special mention.

The fastest pacer to 100 T20I wickets (Full Members), Arshdeep is India's highest wicket-taker in T20Is. He has been India's strike bowler in Jasprit Bumrah's absence.

A left-armer who swings the ball both ways at decent pace, Arshdeep can have immense success in Test cricket.

The 27-year-old also averages a fine 25.16 in ODIs.