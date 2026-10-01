Pacers who can lead India's bowling attack for a decade
What's the story
At present, India have arguably the most lethal bowler across formats in Jasprit Bumrah. His magic across phases indispensable. However, workload management is regularly associated with the 32-year-old these days. With his unique action and a history of injuries, India would certainly have one eye on the future. Here are the next-gen pacers who can lead India's bowling attack for a decade.
#1
Arshdeep Singh
Arshdeep Singh's shot to fame in T20Is requires a special mention.
The fastest pacer to 100 T20I wickets (Full Members), Arshdeep is India's highest wicket-taker in T20Is. He has been India's strike bowler in Jasprit Bumrah's absence.
A left-armer who swings the ball both ways at decent pace, Arshdeep can have immense success in Test cricket.
The 27-year-old also averages a fine 25.16 in ODIs.
#2
Mayank Yadav
Nothing can be better than raw and express pace. There aren't many bowlers who can regularly hit the 150kph mark in world cricket at present.
This is why Mayank Yadav is another candidate on this list.
The 24-year-old Delhi bowler's IPL debut saw him take 3/27 with a top speed of 155.8kph.
Despite being expensive and having fitness issues, the pacer has a lot to offer.
#3
Prasidh Krishna
The tall Prasidh Krishna is currently being heavily backed by the Indian team management, especially in Tests and ODIs.
As is the plight of modern-day bowlers, Krishna has also been expensive despite his pace. But he has all the required ingredients to rule the pace attack.
The right-arm pacer has 53 wickets in just 30 ODIs at 27.09.