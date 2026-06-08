Indian spinners with best returns in maiden Test innings

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Manav Suthar: 6/33 vs Afghanistan, Mullanpur, 2026

As mentioned, Suthar is the latest entrant on this elite list. He took 6/33 from 22 overs, including 10 maidens, in the first innings against Afghanistan. According to Cricbuzz, Suthar became the 10th Indian and seventh among spinners to pick a five-wicket haul on Test debut. He earlier became the eighth Indian to take a wicket in the first over of their debut Test.