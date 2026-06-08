LOADING...
Home / News / Sports News / Indian spinners with best returns in maiden Test innings
Indian spinners with best returns in maiden Test innings
Manav Suthar took six wickets in his maiden Test innings (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Indian spinners with best returns in maiden Test innings

By Parth Dhall
Jun 08, 2026
02:18 pm
What's the story

Team India spinner Manav Suthar ran riot with his flight and control after receiving his maiden Test cap. The left-arm spinner took six wickets as India bowled Afghanistan out for 152 in the one-off Test at New Chandigarh's Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium. According to Cricbuzz, Suthar recorded the second-best returns in his maiden Test innings for India. Here's the elite list.

#1

Narendra Hirwani: 8/61 vs WI, Chennai, 1988

Narendra Hirwani, the former wrist-spinner, had a dream Test debut for India in January 1988. Hirwani took 16 wickets in the Chennai Test, eight each across the two innings. His 16/136 remains the best match haul for a player on Test debut. The former spinner took 8/61 in the first innings, thereby topping this elite list.

#2

Manav Suthar: 6/33 vs Afghanistan, Mullanpur, 2026

As mentioned, Suthar is the latest entrant on this elite list. He took 6/33 from 22 overs, including 10 maidens, in the first innings against Afghanistan. According to Cricbuzz, Suthar became the 10th Indian and seventh among spinners to pick a five-wicket haul on Test debut. He earlier became the eighth Indian to take a wicket in the first over of their debut Test.

Advertisement

Information

Players Suthar surpassed 

The previous second-best returns for India in the maiden Test innings were 6/55, which Abid Ali recorded against Australia in 1967. Overall, Suthar surpassed Ravichandran Ashwin, who recorded 6/47 against West Indies in his debut Test (2011). However, his performance came in the second innings.

Advertisement