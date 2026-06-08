Indian spinners with best returns in maiden Test innings
What's the story
Team India spinner Manav Suthar ran riot with his flight and control after receiving his maiden Test cap. The left-arm spinner took six wickets as India bowled Afghanistan out for 152 in the one-off Test at New Chandigarh's Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium. According to Cricbuzz, Suthar recorded the second-best returns in his maiden Test innings for India. Here's the elite list.
#1
Narendra Hirwani: 8/61 vs WI, Chennai, 1988
Narendra Hirwani, the former wrist-spinner, had a dream Test debut for India in January 1988. Hirwani took 16 wickets in the Chennai Test, eight each across the two innings. His 16/136 remains the best match haul for a player on Test debut. The former spinner took 8/61 in the first innings, thereby topping this elite list.
#2
Manav Suthar: 6/33 vs Afghanistan, Mullanpur, 2026
As mentioned, Suthar is the latest entrant on this elite list. He took 6/33 from 22 overs, including 10 maidens, in the first innings against Afghanistan. According to Cricbuzz, Suthar became the 10th Indian and seventh among spinners to pick a five-wicket haul on Test debut. He earlier became the eighth Indian to take a wicket in the first over of their debut Test.
Information
Players Suthar surpassed
The previous second-best returns for India in the maiden Test innings were 6/55, which Abid Ali recorded against Australia in 1967. Overall, Suthar surpassed Ravichandran Ashwin, who recorded 6/47 against West Indies in his debut Test (2011). However, his performance came in the second innings.