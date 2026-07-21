Who will open for India in Zimbabwe T20Is? Squad analysis
What's the story
Shreyas Iyer will lead a revamped Indian squad in a three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, starting Thursday at Harare Sports Club. The team, which is yet to win since the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup, will play without key players Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, and Jasprit Bumrah. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who made his debut in England, is likely to open the innings alongside Abhishek Sharma.
Openers
Sooryavanshi to join Abhishek
As mentioned, Sooryavanshi made his India debut during the England T20I series. At 15 years and 99 days, he became India's youngest player in international cricket.
Samson, who featured in the abandoned first T20I, made way for Sooryavanshi at Old Trafford. He managed 42 runs in three T20Is before making way for Samson in the final game.
With Samson being rested, Sooryavanshi will now partner with Abhishek, who has been India's driving force at the top.
Experiment
Will Prabhsimran Singh be tried?
Wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan is expected to retain his No. 3 spot. However, India have also added Prabhsimran Singh as the second wicket-keeper.
Interestingly, Prabhsimran can make the XI to break the all-left-hander top order.
Captain Shreyas and vice-captain Tilak Varma will guard the middle order.
Shivam Dube is India's mainstay all-rounder, with Suryansh Shedge and Harsh Dubey accompanying him.
With no Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya, India also have Rinku Singh as a specialist finisher.
Bowling
Bowling options for Team India
As Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna are missing the series, the in-form Prince Yadav will be India's first-choice speedster.
The other pacers are Ashok Sharma and Mayank Yadav, both of whom can bowl at 150kph consistently. However, Yadav has been prone to injuries.
India can also look up to Yash Thakur.
Meanwhile, Ravi Bishnoi is India's only specialist spinner in the squad.
Information
India's Probable XI for 1st T20I
India's Probable XI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma (vice-captain), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey, Prince Yadav, Ashok Sharma, and Mayank Yadav.