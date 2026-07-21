Who will open for India in Zimbabwe T20Is? Squad analysis

As mentioned, Sooryavanshi made his India debut during the England T20I series. At 15 years and 99 days, he became India's youngest player in international cricket.

Samson, who featured in the abandoned first T20I, made way for Sooryavanshi at Old Trafford. He managed 42 runs in three T20Is before making way for Samson in the final game.

With Samson being rested, Sooryavanshi will now partner with Abhishek, who has been India's driving force at the top.